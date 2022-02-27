Young regroups with 41 points as Hawks top Raptors, 127-100

The teams traded dramatic runs in the first half.

The Raptors enjoyed the first hot streak, scoring 13 unanswered points for a 27-22 lead. Achiuwa started the run with a 3-pointer and capped the streak with a jam.

Toronto stretched the advantage to 45-33 early in the second period before the Hawks took command with an 18-0 run to lead 51-45.

After leading 66-58 at halftime, the Hawks pulled away with another long run, scoring 16 straight points early in the third period for an 89-62 lead.

The Raptors faced an ugly deficit for the second consecutive night. After trailing by 41 points in Friday night's 125-94 loss at Charlotte, the Raptors trailed by 32 points, at 102-70, late in the third period against the Hawks.

TIP-INS

Raptors: Pascal Siakam had 14 points and 10 rebounds. ... Coach Nick Nurse said VanVleet had renewed soreness in his knee on Saturday morning after scoring eight points in 29 minutes at Charlotte on Friday night. ... F OG Anunoby missed his second consecutive game with a fractured right ring finger. Nurse said Onunoby is scheduled to see a specialist on Monday.

Hawks: F John Collins (strained right foot) missed his fifth consecutive game. Coach Nate McMillan said Collins “did some shooting and a little running” on Saturday morning and will be checked on Sunday to see how the foot responds. ... G Lou Williams (left hip discomfort) was held out after playing 12 minutes in Thursday night's loss at Chicago. ... F De’Andre Hunter had 14 points after missing the second half against Chicago because of an illness.

UP NEXT

Raptors: Visit Brooklyn on Monday night.

Hawks: Visit Boston on Tuesday night.

Caption Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) tries to fend off Toronto Raptors forward Chris Boucher (25) in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Credit: John Bazemore

Caption Atlanta Hawks forward Onyeka Okongwu (17) scores against the Toronto Raptors in the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Credit: John Bazemore

Caption Atlanta Hawks head coach Nate McMillan reacts after foul in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Toronto Raptors Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Credit: John Bazemore

Caption Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter (12) is defended by Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes (4) as he tries to shoot in the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Credit: John Bazemore

Caption Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse directs his players on the court in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Atlanta Hawks Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Credit: John Bazemore

Caption Toronto Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. (33) pulls down a rebound against Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) as Raptors forward Chris Boucher (25) looks on at left during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Credit: John Bazemore

Caption Toronto Raptors forward Precious Achiuwa (5) scores against the Atlanta Hawks in the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Credit: John Bazemore