Young out, Capela available for Hawks in Game 5 vs. Bucks

The Hawks announced Young's status hours after the Bucks declared Antetokounmpo out for Thursday's game due to a hyperextended left knee.

Antetokounmpo landed awkwardly after trying to block a Capela dunk attempt in the third quarter of Atlanta's 110-88 Game 4 victory on Tuesday.

Young got hurt while accidentally stepping on an official's foot along the sideline in the Hawks' 113-102 Game 3 loss.

Lou Williams will replace Young in the starting lineup for a second straight game. Williams made his first career postseason start in Game 4 and collected 21 points and eight assists.

Capela was struck in the right eye by an inadvertent elbow from Bucks guard Sam Merrill on a play under the basket late in the fourth quarter of Game 4.

