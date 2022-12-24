Young, Murray power Hawks past Pistons, 130-105

Young, who didn’t play in the final period, ended a three-game streak in which he scored at least 30 points. He connected on a season-high seven 3s on Wednesday in a 110-108 loss to Chicago, and he scored 15 points in the third against Detroit.

The Pistons shot 27.3% on 3s, the 13th time Atlanta has held an opponent to worse than 30% beyond the arc. The Hawks came into the game tied for the league lead in that statistic.

The Hawks went up for the first time in the second half on John Collins’ fast-break dunk early in the third and they didn’t trail again. Young hit a straightaway 3 and De’Andre Hunter knocked down a left-wing 3 to cap a 13-0 run for a 75-66 lead, and the Pistons called timeout.

Detroit’s biggest lead was eight in the first half, and the Pistons led 63-60 at intermission.

TIP-INS

Pistons: F Isaiah Livers stayed in Detroit with a right shoulder sprain, but coach Dwane Casey said he should rejoin the team next week. Livers has missed 11 straight games. ... Detroit began the game leading the NBA with 48.2 bench points since Dec. 1 but had its reserves outscored 51-30.

Hawks: Hunter twisted his left ankle in the second quarter but stayed in the game and finished with nine points in 27 minutes. ... Bogdanovic began the game as the only player since Dec. 9 to hit at least 28 3s while shooting at least 50% beyond the arc, but he went 3 for 11 against Detroit.

UP NEXT

Pistons: Host the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday.

Hawks: At Indiana on Tuesday.

___

Credit: Hakim Wright Sr. Credit: Hakim Wright Sr.

