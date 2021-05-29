Young, Morant call fan behavior disgusting, unacceptable

He noticed his family talking to security during the third quarter, asked the team’s security to tell his family to not even cheer anymore and stay calm. Morant, who finished with a franchise-record 47 points, was frustrated to learn what those fans said to his family.

“If I knew what they said, I would’ve let my family handle business instead of trying to calm them down,” Morant said. ”Obviously, it’s tough on all of us, but we move forward. Obviously, we’re going to continue to speak up and try to stop this. We’re glad Utah did what they did to those fans.”

But Morant also said he isn't sure if his family will travel to Utah when this series returns for Game 5. He suggested the NBA consider keeping players’ families together in sections on the road to keep them safe.

Memphis coach Taylor Jenkins said the Grizzlies have talked amongst themselves and with both the Jazz and the NBA and called the sexist and racist remarks made “beyond disappointing.”

“Everyone’s been cooped up with COVID and staying home and clamoring for sports and being back in social arenas and atmospheres, and this is what you do?” Jenkins said. 'It’s at the core of humanity that needs to get addressed. And I’m just beyond disappointed.”

Young was spit on by a fan at Madison Square Garden during the Hawks' 101-92 loss Wednesday night. That fan also has been banned by the Knicks. Young told ESPN before Game 3 on Friday night in Atlanta he has no problem with what fans say or chant. Spitting is "uncalled for in any arena or environment."

“I don't know if it got on my jersey or my shorts or what not, but I didn't feel it,” Young said. “I saw the video, and it's disgusting.”

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) shoots as Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) battles with Memphis Grizzlies center Jonas Valanciunas (17) during the first half of Game 2 of their NBA basketball first-round playoff series Wednesday, May 26, 2021, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer) Credit: Rick Bowmer Credit: Rick Bowmer