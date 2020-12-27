Young leads Hawks to second win, 122-112 over Grizzlies

The young guards carried their teams through the first half, with the Hawks also getting an early burst from Huerter, who had 13 points at the break, hitting all five of his shots.

The Hawks held a 58-56 lead at the half.

TIP-INS

Hawks: Split a pair of preseason games against the Grizzlies in Memphis. …Staring frontline player Danilo Gallinari did not play due to a left foot contusion. … Knight, who signed a two-way contract with the Hawks after a four-year career at William & Mary, scored his first NBA points in the first quarter.

Grizzlies: Reserve G De’Anthony Melton was a late scratch Saturday morning due to health and safety protocols. “In terms of a return date, I’m new to this process,” Memphis coach Taylor Jenkins said, adding: “We don’t have a firm timeline yet. It’s to be determined.” ... Kyle Anderson reached 2,000 career points in the first quarter. … Morant reached 500 assists in the second quarter.

UP NEXT

Hawks: Play their home opener against the Detroit Pistons on Monday.

Grizzlies: Begin the first road trip of the season on Monday in Brooklyn against the Nets.

___

Memphis Grizzlies forward Kyle Anderson (1) shoots between Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (13) and forward Cam Reddish in the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill) Credit: Brandon Dill Credit: Brandon Dill

Memphis Grizzlies guard Dillon Brooks, left, drives against Atlanta Hawks forward Cam Reddish, right, in the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill) Credit: Brandon Dill Credit: Brandon Dill

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young handles the ball between Memphis Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke (15) and guard Dillon Brooks (24) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill) Credit: Brandon Dill Credit: Brandon Dill

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) is defended by Memphis Grizzlies center Jonas Valanciunas (17) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill) Credit: Brandon Dill Credit: Brandon Dill

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) handles the ball ahead of Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill) Credit: Brandon Dill Credit: Brandon Dill

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) handles the ball against Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young in the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill) Credit: Brandon Dill Credit: Brandon Dill