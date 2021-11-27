ajc logo
Young leads Atlanta into matchup with New York

By The Associated Press
21 minutes ago
Trae Young leads Atlanta into a matchup with New York averaging 25.6 points per game

New York Knicks (10-9, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (11-9, seventh in the Eastern Conference)

Atlanta; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hawks -4.5; over/under is 217.5

BOTTOM LINE: Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks host the New York Knicks. Young currently ranks seventh in the NBA scoring 25.6 points per game.

The Hawks are 6-4 in Eastern Conference games. Atlanta is second in the Eastern Conference scoring 111.4 points while shooting 47.0% from the field.

The Knicks have gone 7-8 against Eastern Conference opponents. New York is eighth in the Eastern Conference with 35.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Julius Randle averaging 8.3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Young is shooting 38.6% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawks, while averaging 25.6 points and 9.2 assists. John Collins is shooting 55.8% and averaging 17.6 points over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

Randle is scoring 19.8 points per game and averaging 10.1 rebounds for the Knicks. Immanuel Quickley is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 7-3, averaging 115.0 points, 43.7 rebounds, 25.2 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.4 points per game.

Knicks: 4-6, averaging 101.0 points, 45.1 rebounds, 20.6 assists, 6.6 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.2 points.

INJURIES: Hawks: De'Andre Hunter: out (wrist), Onyeka Okongwu: out (shoulder).

Knicks: Derrick Rose: out (ankle), Taj Gibson: out (groin).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

