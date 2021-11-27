Young leads Atlanta into matchup with New York

The Knicks have gone 7-8 against Eastern Conference opponents. New York is eighth in the Eastern Conference with 35.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Julius Randle averaging 8.3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Young is shooting 38.6% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawks, while averaging 25.6 points and 9.2 assists. John Collins is shooting 55.8% and averaging 17.6 points over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

Randle is scoring 19.8 points per game and averaging 10.1 rebounds for the Knicks. Immanuel Quickley is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 7-3, averaging 115.0 points, 43.7 rebounds, 25.2 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.4 points per game.

Knicks: 4-6, averaging 101.0 points, 45.1 rebounds, 20.6 assists, 6.6 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.2 points.

INJURIES: Hawks: De'Andre Hunter: out (wrist), Onyeka Okongwu: out (shoulder).

Knicks: Derrick Rose: out (ankle), Taj Gibson: out (groin).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.