Young leads Atlanta into matchup with Houston

TOP PERFORMERS: Young is averaging 26.5 points and 9.5 assists for the Hawks. John Collins is averaging 17 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.9 blocks over the past 10 games for Atlanta.

Christian Wood is averaging 16.7 points and 11.3 rebounds for the Rockets. Garrison Mathews is averaging 3.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Houston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 6-4, averaging 113.7 points, 46.6 rebounds, 25.1 assists, 6.6 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.3 points per game.

Rockets: 7-3, averaging 114.0 points, 42.2 rebounds, 27.3 assists, 6.4 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.7 points.

INJURIES: Hawks: De'Andre Hunter: out (wrist), Bogdan Bogdanovic: day to day (ankle), Onyeka Okongwu: out (shoulder), Solomon Hill: out for season (hamstring).

Rockets: Eric Gordon: day to day (groin), Jalen Green: out (hamstring), Danuel House Jr.: out (ankle), Kevin Porter Jr.: out (thigh).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.