Young leads Atlanta into matchup against San Antonio

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Hawks won 124-106 in the last matchup on Nov. 25. Young led the Hawks with 31 points, and Bryn Forbes led the Spurs with 23 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Young is shooting 37.9% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawks, while averaging 27.8 points and 9.3 assists. John Collins is averaging 16.3 points and 8.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

Dejounte Murray is scoring 19.5 points per game and averaging 8.4 rebounds for the Spurs. Keldon Johnson is averaging 17.8 points and 5.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for San Antonio.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 7-3, averaging 114.6 points, 43.7 rebounds, 26.7 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.7 points per game.

Spurs: 3-7, averaging 113.4 points, 43.4 rebounds, 29.5 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.8 points.

INJURIES: Hawks: Lou Williams: day to day (hamstring).

Spurs: Tomas Satoransky: out (not with team), Tre Jones: out (dental).

