Young leads Atlanta into matchup against Orlando

The teams play for the third time this season. In the last meeting on Dec. 16 the Hawks won 111-99 led by 28 points from Young, while Moritz Wagner scored 19 points for the Magic.

TOP PERFORMERS: Clint Capela is averaging 11.5 points, 12.8 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Hawks. Young is averaging 31.0 points over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

Cole Anthony is averaging 19.9 points, 6.1 rebounds and 5.6 assists for the Magic. Gary Harris is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Orlando.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 4-6, averaging 113.7 points, 44.9 rebounds, 24.3 assists, 7.0 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.5 points per game.

Magic: 2-8, averaging 104.7 points, 44.4 rebounds, 22.3 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.1 points.

INJURIES: Hawks: De'Andre Hunter: out (wrist), Bogdan Bogdanovic: day to day (ankle), Solomon Hill: out for season (hamstring), Trae Young: out (health and safety protocols).

Magic: Jalen Suggs: out (thumb), Jonathan Isaac: out (knee), E'Twaun Moore: out (knee), Michael Carter-Williams: out (left ankle), Moritz Wagner: out (health and safety protocols), Cole Anthony: day to day (ankle), Wendell Carter Jr.: day to day (knee), Ignas Brazdeikis: out (health and safety protocols), R.J. Hampton: out (health and safety protocols), Terrence Ross: out (health and safety protocols), Markelle Fultz: out (knee), Mo Bamba: out (ankle).

