Young leads Atlanta into matchup against Indiana

The Pacers are 11-33 against Eastern Conference opponents. Indiana allows 112.7 points to opponents and has been outscored by 2.3 points per game.

The two teams play for the third time this season. The Hawks defeated the Pacers 133-112 in their last matchup on Feb. 9. Young led the Hawks with 34 points, and Chris Duarte led the Pacers with 25 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Young averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawks, scoring 27.8 points while shooting 37.8% from beyond the arc. Bogdan Bogdanovic is shooting 46.6% and averaging 17.8 points over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

Duarte is averaging 13.2 points for the Pacers. Buddy Hield is averaging 20.2 points and 5.9 assists over the last 10 games for Indiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 6-4, averaging 117.1 points, 42.0 rebounds, 23.6 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.5 points per game.

Pacers: 4-6, averaging 118.2 points, 45.6 rebounds, 27.3 assists, 6.7 steals and 6.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.4 points.

INJURIES: Hawks: John Collins: day to day (finger).

Pacers: Ricky Rubio: out for season (knee), T.J. McConnell: out (wrist), Malcolm Brogdon: out (concussion), Myles Turner: out (foot), T.J. Warren: out (foot/health and safety protocols), Goga Bitadze: day to day (foot), Lance Stephenson: out (ankle).

