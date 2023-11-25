Young leads Atlanta against Washington after 43-point game

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta visits the Washington Wizards after Trae Young scored 43 points in the Hawks' 147-145 overtime victory over the Brooklyn Nets.

The Wizards have gone 1-12 against Eastern Conference teams. Washington is 1-6 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Hawks are 2-2 against opponents from the Southeast Division. Atlanta scores 124.1 points and has outscored opponents by 1.5 points per game.

The Wizards average 116.0 points per game, 6.6 fewer points than the 122.6 the Hawks allow. The Hawks average 124.1 points per game, 0.2 fewer than the 124.3 the Wizards allow.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Hawks won 130-121 in the last meeting on Nov. 1. Dejounte Murray led the Hawks with 24 points, and Kyle Kuzma led the Wizards with 25 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kuzma is averaging 23.6 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.3 assists for the Wizards. Jordan Poole is averaging 17.8 points over the last 10 games for Washington.

Young is averaging 26 points, 10.7 assists and 1.7 steals for the Hawks. Murray is averaging 21.8 points, 5.6 assists and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wizards: 1-9, averaging 116.5 points, 39.1 rebounds, 26.9 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 123.9 points per game.

Hawks: 5-5, averaging 125.4 points, 45.9 rebounds, 25.8 assists, 8.5 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 125.2 points.

INJURIES: Wizards: Bilal Coulibaly: out (knee), Ryan Rollins: out (knee), Delon Wright: out (knee).

Hawks: Mouhamed Gueye: out (back), Kobe Bufkin: out (thumb).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.