Young leads Atlanta against Boston after 40-point performance

The teams meet for the second straight game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaylen Brown is averaging 25.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Celtics. Jayson Tatum is averaging 24.6 points and seven rebounds while shooting 39.2% over the last 10 games for Boston.

Young leads the Hawks averaging 26.5 points and is adding 3.8 rebounds. Clint Capela is averaging 13.2 rebounds and 15.1 points per game over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Celtics: 4-6, averaging 107.9 points, 42.9 rebounds, 20.9 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.9 points on 47.4% shooting.

Hawks: 3-7, averaging 113.2 points, 42.1 rebounds, 24.4 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.7 points on 47.7% shooting.

INJURIES: Celtics: Romeo Langford: out (right wrist), Marcus Smart: out (calf), Daniel Theis: out (finger), Kemba Walker: out (rest).

Hawks: De'Andre Hunter: out (right knee), Kris Dunn: out (right ankle), Bogdan Bogdanovic: out (knee), Rajon Rondo: out (back).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.