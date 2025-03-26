Georgia News
Georgia News

Young, Hawks to visit Adebayo, Heat

Atlanta visits Miami for an Eastern Conference matchup Thursday
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago

Atlanta Hawks (35-37, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Miami Heat (31-41, 10th in the Eastern Conference)

Miami; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks visit Bam Adebayo and the Miami Heat in Eastern Conference action.

The Heat are 8-5 against the rest of their division. Miami has a 16-18 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Hawks are 9-4 in division matchups. Atlanta is fifth in the NBA scoring 117.6 points per game while shooting 46.9%.

The Heat are shooting 46.1% from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points lower than the 48.1% the Hawks allow to opponents. The Hawks average 13.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 fewer makes per game than the Heat give up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adebayo is averaging 17.6 points, 9.7 rebounds and 4.3 assists for the Heat. Duncan Robinson is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Young is averaging 24.1 points and 11.4 assists for the Hawks. Onyeka Okongwu is averaging 16.2 points and 11.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Heat: 2-8, averaging 103.7 points, 37.8 rebounds, 24.3 assists, 8.6 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.1 points per game.

Hawks: 7-3, averaging 121.5 points, 43.7 rebounds, 29.8 assists, 8.8 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.9 points.

INJURIES: Heat: Dru Smith: out for season (achilles), Nikola Jovic: out (hand), Duncan Robinson: day to day (back).

Hawks: Larry Nance Jr.: out (knee), Kobe Bufkin: out for season (shoulder), Clint Capela: out (hand), Jalen Johnson: out for season (shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

More Stories

Keep Reading

Houston Rockets' Jalen Green (4) shoots as Atlanta Hawks' Georges Niang (20) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, March 25, 2025, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Credit: AP

Jalen Green scores 32 points and has 11 rebounds as Rockets beat Hawks 121-114

Trae Young, Georges Niang lead the Hawks past the Warriors 124-115

Trae Young, Zaccharie Risacher lead Hawks to 132-119 win over 76ers

The Latest

Placeholder Image

Winning numbers drawn in Tuesday’s Georgia Fantasy 5

2h ago

Winning numbers drawn in Tuesday’s Georgia Cash 3 Night

2h ago

Winning numbers drawn in Tuesday’s Georgia Cash 4 Night

2h ago

Featured

CIA Director John Ratcliffe, joined at center by Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, testifies as the Senate Intelligence Committee holds its worldwide threats hearing, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, March 25, 2025. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Credit: AP

‘What absolute clowns’: Ossoff blasts senior Trump administration officials over group chat

While Republicans downplayed the incident, Georgia Sens. Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock blasted the news that a journalist was included on a group chat with Trump officials.

Crews assessing sinkhole on North Avenue near Coca-Cola headquarters

Financial tech startup Greenwood moving from Atlanta to Tulsa under new CEO

The company co-founded by Killer Mike is charting a new path. “The headquarters, candidly, should have probably always been in Greenwood,” the new CEO said.