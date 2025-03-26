Young, Hawks to visit Adebayo, Heat

Atlanta Hawks (35-37, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Miami Heat (31-41, 10th in the Eastern Conference)
Miami; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EDT
BOTTOM LINE: Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks visit Bam Adebayo and the Miami Heat in Eastern Conference action.
The Heat are 8-5 against the rest of their division. Miami has a 16-18 record in games decided by at least 10 points.
The Hawks are 9-4 in division matchups. Atlanta is fifth in the NBA scoring 117.6 points per game while shooting 46.9%.
The Heat are shooting 46.1% from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points lower than the 48.1% the Hawks allow to opponents. The Hawks average 13.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 fewer makes per game than the Heat give up.
TOP PERFORMERS: Adebayo is averaging 17.6 points, 9.7 rebounds and 4.3 assists for the Heat. Duncan Robinson is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.
Young is averaging 24.1 points and 11.4 assists for the Hawks. Onyeka Okongwu is averaging 16.2 points and 11.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.
LAST 10 GAMES: Heat: 2-8, averaging 103.7 points, 37.8 rebounds, 24.3 assists, 8.6 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.1 points per game.
Hawks: 7-3, averaging 121.5 points, 43.7 rebounds, 29.8 assists, 8.8 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.9 points.
INJURIES: Heat: Dru Smith: out for season (achilles), Nikola Jovic: out (hand), Duncan Robinson: day to day (back).
Hawks: Larry Nance Jr.: out (knee), Kobe Bufkin: out for season (shoulder), Clint Capela: out (hand), Jalen Johnson: out for season (shoulder).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
