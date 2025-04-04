Young, Hawks square off against the Knicks

New York Knicks (48-28, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (36-40, eighth in the Eastern Conference)
Atlanta; Saturday, 3 p.m. EDT
BOTTOM LINE: Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks host Karl-Anthony Towns and the New York Knicks in Eastern Conference action.
The Hawks are 27-20 in Eastern Conference games. Atlanta ranks seventh in the Eastern Conference in rebounding with 44.5 rebounds. Onyeka Okongwu leads the Hawks with 8.8 boards.
The Knicks are 32-15 against Eastern Conference opponents. New York is 19-20 against opponents with a winning record.
The Hawks are shooting 46.9% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points lower than the 47.3% the Knicks allow to opponents. The Knicks average 116.1 points per game, 3.5 fewer than the 119.6 the Hawks allow.
TOP PERFORMERS: Young is averaging 24.1 points and 11.6 assists for the Hawks. Zaccharie Risacher is averaging 16.5 points over the last 10 games.
Towns is averaging 24.3 points, 12.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Knicks. OG Anunoby is averaging 24.3 points over the last 10 games.
LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 4-6, averaging 120.4 points, 42.5 rebounds, 30.1 assists, 9.5 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.3 points per game.
Knicks: 6-4, averaging 111.8 points, 41.7 rebounds, 29.0 assists, 9.3 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.7 points.
INJURIES: Hawks: Larry Nance Jr.: out for season (knee), Kobe Bufkin: out for season (shoulder), Clint Capela: out (hand), Keaton Wallace: day to day (shoulder), Jacob Toppin: day to day (calf), Jalen Johnson: out for season (shoulder).
Knicks: Ariel Hukporti: out (knee), Miles McBride: day to day (groin), Jalen Brunson: out (ankle), Cameron Payne: day to day (ankle).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
