Young, Hawks square off against the Celtics

The Celtics are 25-6 in Eastern Conference games. Boston leads the Eastern Conference with 36.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Tatum averaging 7.5.

The Hawks are 13-20 against Eastern Conference opponents. Atlanta gives up 123.9 points to opponents and has been outscored by 2.3 points per game.

The Celtics average 16.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 more made shots on average than the 14.0 per game the Hawks allow. The Hawks are shooting 46.7% from the field, 1.8% higher than the 44.9% the Celtics' opponents have shot this season.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Celtics won the last meeting 113-103 on Nov. 26. Tatum scored 34 points to help lead the Celtics to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tatum is averaging 27 points, 8.4 rebounds and 4.5 assists for the Celtics. Jaylen Brown is averaging 16.2 points over the last 10 games for Boston.

Trae Young is averaging 27.3 points, 10.9 assists and 1.5 steals for the Hawks. Bogdan Bogdanovic is averaging 3.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Celtics: 7-3, averaging 117.4 points, 48.1 rebounds, 26.9 assists, 6.2 steals and 7.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.3 points per game.

Hawks: 5-5, averaging 124.4 points, 45.0 rebounds, 27.9 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 127.8 points.

INJURIES: Celtics: Jaylen Brown: day to day (back).

Hawks: Clint Capela: out (adductor).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.