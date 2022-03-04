Young, Hawks set for matchup with the Wizards

The Hawks have gone 19-20 against Eastern Conference opponents. Atlanta has a 5-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The teams square off for the third time this season. In the last matchup on Nov. 1 the Hawks won 118-111 led by 26 points from Young, while Bradley Beal scored 24 points for the Wizards.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kuzma is averaging 17 points, 8.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Wizards. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games for Washington.

Young is scoring 28.1 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Hawks. Bogdan Bogdanovic is averaging 3.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wizards: 4-6, averaging 108.6 points, 39.8 rebounds, 25.0 assists, 8.5 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.3 points per game.

Hawks: 5-5, averaging 116.0 points, 43.2 rebounds, 23.9 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.4 points.

INJURIES: Wizards: Bradley Beal: out for season (wrist), Kristaps Porzingis: out (knee), Vernon Carey Jr.: day to day (hip).

Hawks: John Collins: out (foot), Onyeka Okongwu: out (concussion), Lou Williams: day to day (hip), Trae Young: day to day (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.