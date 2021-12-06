Young, Hawks set for matchup against the Timberwolves

The Hawks are 4-8 on the road. Atlanta is fifth in the Eastern Conference with 23.8 assists per game led by Young averaging 9.4.

TOP PERFORMERS: D'Angelo Russell is averaging 19 points and 6.4 assists for the Timberwolves. Towns is averaging 25.1 points and 8.2 rebounds while shooting 53.5% over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Young is averaging 26.2 points and 9.4 assists for the Hawks. John Collins is averaging 18 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.1 blocks over the past 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Timberwolves: 7-3, averaging 113.1 points, 46.2 rebounds, 23.1 assists, 8.0 steals and 6.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.5 points per game.

Hawks: 7-3, averaging 115.0 points, 45.4 rebounds, 25.9 assists, 7.0 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.0 points.

INJURIES: Timberwolves: D'Angelo Russell: day to day (ankle), Karl-Anthony Towns: day to day (tailbone), Jaden McDaniels: day to day (illness), Patrick Beverley: out (adductor), Jaylen Nowell: day to day (back).

Hawks: Cam Reddish: out (illness), De'Andre Hunter: out (wrist), Bogdan Bogdanovic: out (ankle), Onyeka Okongwu: out (shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.