Young, Hawks set for matchup against the Heat

The teams meet for the fourth time this season. The Hawks won 110-108 in the last matchup on Jan. 22.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Herro is scoring 20.8 points per game with 5.0 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Heat. Bam Adebayo is averaging 19.0 points and 9.4 rebounds while shooting 64.3% over the last 10 games for Miami.

Young is shooting 38.2% from beyond the arc with 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawks, while averaging 28.3 points and 9.7 assists. Bogdan Bogdanovic is averaging 19 points over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Heat: 6-4, averaging 114.2 points, 39.8 rebounds, 25.6 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.1 points per game.

Hawks: 7-3, averaging 119.8 points, 43.4 rebounds, 25.8 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.4 points.

INJURIES: Heat: Dewayne Dedmon: day to day (ankle), Markieff Morris: day to day (hip), Kyle Lowry: day to day (rest).

Hawks: Lou Williams: out (back), John Collins: out (finger/foot).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.