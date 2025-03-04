Young, Hawks host the Bucks

Milwaukee Bucks (34-25, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (28-33, ninth in the Eastern Conference)
Atlanta; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bucks -5.5; over/under is 241.5
BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Conference foes Atlanta and Milwaukee meet on Tuesday.
The Hawks have gone 20-17 against Eastern Conference teams. Atlanta has a 7-5 record in one-possession games.
The Bucks are 25-16 in conference play. Milwaukee averages 13.0 turnovers per game and is 16-8 when turning the ball over less than opponents.
The Hawks score 116.9 points per game, 4.4 more points than the 112.5 the Bucks allow. The Hawks average 114.4 points per game, 5.2 fewer points than the 119.6 the Hawks allow to opponents.
TOP PERFORMERS: Onyeka Okongwu is scoring 12.6 points per game and averaging 8.2 rebounds for the Hawks. Trae Young is averaging 25.1 points and 2.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.
Giannis Antetokounmpo is averaging 30.9 points, 12.1 rebounds and 5.9 assists for the Bucks. Damian Lillard is averaging 3.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.
LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 5-5, averaging 120.9 points, 43.1 rebounds, 30.7 assists, 8.8 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 122.0 points per game.
Bucks: 7-3, averaging 114.9 points, 44.3 rebounds, 24.7 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.1 points.
INJURIES: Hawks: Larry Nance Jr.: out (knee), Kobe Bufkin: out for season (shoulder), Vit Krejci: out (back), Georges Niang: day to day (illness), Jalen Johnson: out for season (shoulder).
Bucks: Giannis Antetokounmpo: day to day (calf), Kyle Kuzma: day to day (ankle), Pete Nance: out (ankle), Pat Connaughton: out (calf).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Featured
Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com
Anti-DEI bill passes Georgia committee, setting up likely Senate fight
A Georgia Senate committee passed a bill banning DEI from public schools and colleges that receive state money.
City of Atlanta removes crosswalk where pedestrian was killed
The action was taken just days after the AJC reported on the pedestrian death and confusion over whether the Peachtree Center crosswalk was valid.
Braves catcher Sean Murphy suffers cracked rib, expected to miss 4 to 6 weeks
It’s more bad luck for Murphy, who suffered a left oblique injury on opening day 2024 and missed significant time across what he called a “frustrating” process.