Young, Hawks host the Bucks

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Conference foes Atlanta and Milwaukee meet on Tuesday.

The Hawks have gone 20-17 against Eastern Conference teams. Atlanta has a 7-5 record in one-possession games.

The Bucks are 25-16 in conference play. Milwaukee averages 13.0 turnovers per game and is 16-8 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

The Hawks score 116.9 points per game, 4.4 more points than the 112.5 the Bucks allow. The Hawks average 114.4 points per game, 5.2 fewer points than the 119.6 the Hawks allow to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Onyeka Okongwu is scoring 12.6 points per game and averaging 8.2 rebounds for the Hawks. Trae Young is averaging 25.1 points and 2.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is averaging 30.9 points, 12.1 rebounds and 5.9 assists for the Bucks. Damian Lillard is averaging 3.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 5-5, averaging 120.9 points, 43.1 rebounds, 30.7 assists, 8.8 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 122.0 points per game.

Bucks: 7-3, averaging 114.9 points, 44.3 rebounds, 24.7 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.1 points.

INJURIES: Hawks: Larry Nance Jr.: out (knee), Kobe Bufkin: out for season (shoulder), Vit Krejci: out (back), Georges Niang: day to day (illness), Jalen Johnson: out for season (shoulder).

Bucks: Giannis Antetokounmpo: day to day (calf), Kyle Kuzma: day to day (ankle), Pete Nance: out (ankle), Pat Connaughton: out (calf).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.