Young has 38, Collins adds 31 as Hawks beat Pistons in OT

Young overcame a slow start. He had only six points in the first half after making only one of five free throws. He made 13 of 19 overall.

Young scored 21 points in the third quarter, when Atlanta charged back after trailing by 14 points. After Young's three-point play cut Detroit's lead to 81-78, the Pistons scored the final 11 points of the period, including six by Grant.

“We don’t come back in this game if Trae Young doesn’t turn into Trae Young down the stretch,” Hawks coach Lloyd Pierce said.

Grant set a scoring high despite making only six of seven free throws.

“It’s not even conscionable think that he’s driving to the basket that much and not getting hit,” Pistons coach Dwane Casey said.

After trailing 99-82, Atlanta rallied again in the final period. Capela's jam, set up by a pass from Young, tied the game at 106. Grant's last-second drive to the basket was blocked by Collins, forcing overtime.

Capela's three-point play gave Atlanta a 116-113 lead it wouldn't lose. Young padded the lead with a 3-pointer.

Capela posted Atlanta’s first game with at least 25 points and 25 rebounds since Dikembe Mutombo’s 27 points and 29 rebounds against Minnesota on Dec. 14, 1999. Collins had 11 rebounds.

“If we continue to get that same type of effort and scoring and rebounding from those guys, the sky is the limit for this team,” Young said.

Detroit led 52-45 at halftime and stretched the lead to 10 points when Ellington opened the second half with a 3-pointer. Ellington sank another 3 to extend the lead to 14 points, 63-49.

TIP-INS

Pistons: Blake Griffin had 17 points and Wayne Ellington had 16. ... Detroit was swept in the two-game season series, including a 128-120 loss in Atlanta on Dec. 28.

Hawks: Capela had 15 rebounds in the first half. The last Atlanta player with 15 rebounds in a half was Dwight Howard against Washington on Oct. 27, 2016. ... Atlanta has been without forward Danilo Gallinari (ankle) for 10 games, and guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (knee) missed his fifth consecutive game.

NO SURGERY FOR HAYES

Pistons rookie guard Killian Hayes won't need surgery after suffering a torn labrum in his right hip on Jan. 4.

Hayes will have rest and rehabilitation and will be evaluated in eight weeks. He was the No. 7 overall pick in the 2020 NBA draft.

“The one thing I’m concerned about is to make sure he stays connected mentally,” Casey said. “Keep the village around him. ... Make sure he stays connected to the team.”

GRANT EXTENDS 20-POINT STREAK

Grant has scored 20 or more points in 13 consecutive games. He opened the season with nine points in a loss at Minnesota and then launched his career-long streak with 28 points against Cleveland on Dec. 26.

UP NEXT

Pistons: Play host to Houston on Friday night.

Hawks: Visit Minnesota on Friday night.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) and Detroit Pistons forward Jerami Grant (9) look for a rebound during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Credit: John Bazemore Credit: John Bazemore

Detroit Pistons guard Josh Jackson (20) shoots over Atlanta Hawks forward Nathan Knight (1) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Credit: John Bazemore Credit: John Bazemore

Detroit Pistons guard Josh Jackson (20) drives against Atlanta Hawks forward Nathan Knight (1) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Credit: John Bazemore Credit: John Bazemore

Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) scores as Detroit Pistons forward Jerami Grant defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Credit: John Bazemore Credit: John Bazemore

Detroit Pistons forward Blake Griffin (23) shoots over Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Credit: John Bazemore Credit: John Bazemore

Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins, rear, misses a dunk as Detroit Pistons guard Wayne Ellington (8) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Credit: John Bazemore Credit: John Bazemore

Detroit Pistons forward Saddiq Bey (41) covers a loose ball next to Atlanta Hawks' Brandon Goodwin (0) and Nathan Knight (1) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Credit: John Bazemore Credit: John Bazemore

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) and center Clint Capela (15) celebrate a basket in overtime of the team's 123-115 victory over the Detroit Pistons in an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Credit: John Bazemore Credit: John Bazemore

Detroit Pistons forward Jerami Grant (9) has his shot blocked by Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) as he drives into Trae Young (11) at the end of the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, in Atlanta. The Hawks won 123-115 in overtime. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Credit: John Bazemore Credit: John Bazemore