Young has 30 points, 14 assists as Hawks down Rockets 134-127

Young scored Atlanta’s first points in almost five minutes on a jump shot after that. But Young turned the ball over a few seconds later and a layup by Brooks got the Rockets within 4 again with just under a minute to go.

Saddiq Bey made a 3-pointer for the Hawks to stretch the lead to 132-125 with 35 seconds left and Atlanta held on for the win.

The Hawks led by as many as 20 early after making eight 3-pointers in the first quarter. They cooled down after that and made just nine the rest of the way to finish 17 of 40 from long-range.

Jabari Smith Jr. led the Rockets with a career-high 34 points with 13 rebounds and VanVleet had a season-high 32 points with 15 assists as Houston lost a third straight game.

Atlanta had an 8-point lead before using a 10-0 run to make it 127-109 midway through the fourth. Onyeka Okongwu made two free throws in that span after Brooks was called for a flagrant-1 foul after hitting him in the groin area while trying to get past a screen.

A 7-0 run by Atlanta made it 114-103 with about eight minutes to go. Brooks and Jalen Green made 3-pointers for Houston but Young made one for Atlanta in between Houston’s two buckets to cut the lead to 117-109.

The Hawks led by 12 at halftime and were up by nine after a shot by Dejounte Murray with about nine minutes left in the third before the Rockets used a 15-5 run to take a 90-89 lead about five minutes later.

Atlanta regained the lead with a 6-0 run late in the third, but Smith made a 3-pointer near the end of the period to leave Houston up 100-98 entering the fourth.

