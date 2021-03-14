Young, Capela propel Hawks past Kings 121-106

Sacramento pulled within 10 with 5:03 remaining on Fox’s layup, but the Kings got no closer.

The Kings took their first double-digit lead on Fox’s pair of free throws midway through the first and were up 33-22 entering the second.

Sacramento missed 11 of its first 13 shots beyond the arc. Atlanta was no better, going 0 for 7 early in the second, but Capela and Rajon Rondo got hot, and the Hawks kept adding momentum. The Hawks never trailed after Rondo’s 3 made it 36-35.

John Collins scored 16 for Atlanta. Gallinari had 15 points and Rondo 10.

TIP-INS

Kings: C Hassan Whiteside, still in the health and safety protocols because of COVID-19, missed his eighth straight game. ... Rookie G Tyrese Haliburton was still on a minutes restriction as he returns from an injury and finished with eight points in 24 minutes. ... Sacramento went 7 for 36 on 3s.

Hawks: McMillan said F De’Andre Hunter (right knee surgery) is continuing to work out, but still doesn’t have an immediate timetable for his return. “He played a little bit of 4-on-4 yesterday,” McMillan said. “Went through a little workout today. We’re hoping he’s getting closer.”... F Cam Reddish (right Achilles) is still in a walking boot and appears to be a long way from returning.

STILL A FAMILY

Kings coach Luke Walton called former Sacramento G Bogdan Bogdanovich, who signed a $72 million, four-year contract with the Hawks in November, a great teammate who is missed in the locker room.

“He was a lot of fun to coach," Walton said. "He’s one of those guys that on the floor and in the locker room just brings a lot to a team. I’m happy he’s in a good situation.”

Bogdanovich had a terrible night shooting, going 2 for 12 from the floor and 0 for 5 on 3s to finish with six points.

UP NEXT

Kings: Visit Charlotte on Monday.

Hawks: Host Cleveland on Sunday.

