Young, Capela pace Hawks in 132-121 win over Raptors

The biggest lead Toronto had in the second was eight on Terence Davis’ 3 at the 10:22 mark. The Hawks soon went up 47-46 on Huerter’s 3 and led by five on three possessions before entering halftime with a three-point lead.

Young returned to full capacity after missing Thursday’s loss to Utah with a bruised right calf. Capela, the NBA’s leading rebounder, has pulled down at least 10 boards in 18 straight games, the longest active streak in the NBA.

Toronto had also dominated the Hawks in Atlanta, winning the last six meetings.

TIP-INS

Raptors: F OG Anunoby missed his sixth straight game with a left calf strain, but coach Nick Nurse said Anunoby is getting close to returning. “I think it is a little touchy with it, but they’re shooting for maybe the last part of this road trip,” Nurse said. “So I think there is a light at the end of the tunnel here, and we’re hopeful to get him out on this trip.” The Raptors have three games left on the six-game trip.

Hawks: Coach Lloyd Pierce said two of the team’s three injured players are progressing. F Bogdan Bogdanovic (right knee avulsion fracture) and Kris Dunn (right ankle surgery) have improved, but Pierce couldn’t give a prognosis on starting F De’Andre Hunter (right knee discomfort). “K.D. told me he feels great and is going to do some straight-line running, I think it was,” Pierce said. “Bogie I see shooting and not with a brace, and I just saw D-Hunt at the walkthrough for the first time since the other day. He’s out and hasn’t done anything on the court.”

UP NEXT

Raptors: Visit the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday.

Hawks: Off until Wednesday when they visit Dallas.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (23) goes up for a shot as Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Todd Kirkland) Credit: Todd Kirkland Credit: Todd Kirkland

Toronto Raptors guard Norman Powell goes up for a dunk during the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Todd Kirkland) Credit: Todd Kirkland Credit: Todd Kirkland

Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela dunks during the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Toronto Raptors on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Todd Kirkland) Credit: Todd Kirkland Credit: Todd Kirkland

Toronto Raptors forward DeAndre' Bembry (95) grabs the ball over Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Todd Kirkland) Credit: Todd Kirkland Credit: Todd Kirkland

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) watches his shot go in during the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Toronto Raptors on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Todd Kirkland) Credit: Todd Kirkland Credit: Todd Kirkland

Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins falls after fouling Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam, left, during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Todd Kirkland) Credit: Todd Kirkland Credit: Todd Kirkland