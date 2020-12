Young, Bogdanovic pace Hawks' 128-120 win over Pistons

The Hawks made 16 of their first 25 shots before the Pistons went on a 13-2 run to pull within two in the second quarter, but Atlanta got hot again. Young scored on an acrobatic runner off the glass and converted the three-point play to make it 46-41 at the 7:04 mark of the second. Bogdanovic followed with a 3 from the right wing, De’Andre Hunter hit a 3 from the left wing, Young knocked down three free throws and Bruno Fernando hit a putback to make it 62-49.

Atlanta led 65-56 at halftime.

The Hawks took their first double-digit lead on Solomon Hill’s 3 at the 3:29 mark of the first.

TIP-INS

Pistons: Casey doesn’t plan on giving Griffin and Rose abundant rest this season, but with three games in four days and playing the front end of a back-to-back, they were given the night off. Griffin, who has a tender knee, played 44 minutes in Saturday’s loss to Cleveland. Rose played 33. “There’s nothing else underlying with it,” Casey said. “Hopefully it’s not going to be an ongoing thing. It’s a good opportunity the young players to come in and compete against one of the top offensive teams in the league.”... Jahlil Okafor didn’t play because of a sore right ankle sustained against Cleveland. ... Sekou Doumbouya has a sore right foot. ... Detroit committed 24 turnovers in Saturday’s home loss to Cleveland, but it had just one in the first half and finished with eight.

Hawks: Atlanta was short-handed, too, with Danilo Gallinari unable to play because of a left foot contusion. Kris Dunn (right knee cartilage pain), Onyeka Okongwu (left foot inflammation, sesamoid bone, left foot) and Tony Snell (right foot inflammation) also missed the game. ... Rondo made his Atlanta debut, scoring 12 points. ... Clint Capela made his debut, too, finishing with seven points and nine rebounds.

NEARLY EMPTY

State Farm Arena had a crowd of less than 100 as only family and friends were allowed in during the coronavirus pandemic.

UP NEXT

Pistons: Host Golden State on Tuesday.

Hawks: At Brooklyn on Wednesday.

___

Detroit Pistons guard Svi Mykhailiuk (19) shoots past Atlanta Hawks guard Kevin Huerter (3) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brett Davis) Credit: Brett Davis Credit: Brett Davis

Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart (28) shoots during the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Atlanta Hawks, Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brett Davis) Credit: Brett Davis Credit: Brett Davis

Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart, center, fights for a loose ball with Atlanta Hawks forward Solomon Hill, left, and forward John Collins during the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brett Davis) Credit: Brett Davis Credit: Brett Davis

Detroit Pistons guard Saddiq Bey (41) shoots over Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brett Davis) Credit: Brett Davis Credit: Brett Davis

Atlanta Hawks owner Tony Ressler welcomes fans from the big screen for the NBA basketball team's home-opener against the Detroit Pistons on Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, in Atlanta. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP) Credit: Curtis Compton Credit: Curtis Compton

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) talks to referee Eric Lewis (42) after a technical foul as guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (13) and coach Lloyd Pierce listen duirng the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Detroit Pistons, Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brett Davis) Credit: Brett Davis Credit: Brett Davis

Detroit Pistons forward Josh Jackson (20) shoots over Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young during the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brett Davis) Credit: Brett Davis Credit: Brett Davis

Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart (28) shoots past Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, in Atlanta, Ga. (AP Photo/Brett Davis) Credit: Brett Davis Credit: Brett Davis