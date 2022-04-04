Young, Atlanta set for matchup with Toronto

The Hawks have gone 25-24 against Eastern Conference opponents. Atlanta is seventh in the Eastern Conference scoring 45.8 points per game in the paint led by Clint Capela averaging 9.7.

The teams square off for the fourth time this season. The Hawks won 127-100 in the last meeting on Feb. 27. Young led the Hawks with 41 points, and Fred VanVleet led the Raptors with 24 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: VanVleet is shooting 38.1% from beyond the arc with 3.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Raptors, while averaging 20.4 points, 6.6 assists and 1.7 steals. Pascal Siakam is shooting 54.1% and averaging 25.1 points over the last 10 games for Toronto.

Young is scoring 28.3 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Hawks. Kevin Huerter is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raptors: 7-3, averaging 111.7 points, 45.5 rebounds, 22.9 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.1 points per game.

Hawks: 7-3, averaging 119.8 points, 43.5 rebounds, 25.7 assists, 8.9 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.4 points.

INJURIES: Raptors: OG Anunoby: out (hip/thigh), Yuta Watanabe: out (quad).

Hawks: Jalen Johnson: out (concussion), John Collins: out (finger/foot).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.