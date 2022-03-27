Young, Atlanta set for matchup with Indiana

The teams meet for the fourth time this season. In the last meeting on March 13 the Hawks won 131-128 led by 47 points from Young, while Tyrese Haliburton scored 25 points for the Pacers.

TOP PERFORMERS: Oshae Brissett is averaging 8.5 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Pacers. Buddy Hield is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Indiana.

Young is scoring 28.2 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Hawks. Kevin Huerter is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pacers: 3-7, averaging 114.9 points, 41.4 rebounds, 27.6 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 122.4 points per game.

Hawks: 6-4, averaging 115.7 points, 42.6 rebounds, 26.1 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.2 points.

INJURIES: Pacers: Duane Washington Jr.: day to day (hip), Malcolm Brogdon: day to day (reconditioning), Ricky Rubio: out for season (knee), T.J. McConnell: out (wrist), Goga Bitadze: day to day (foot), Isaiah Jackson: out (headache), Myles Turner: out (foot), Jalen Smith: day to day (illness), T.J. Warren: out for season (foot), Chris Duarte: out (toe).

Hawks: John Collins: out (finger/foot), Bogdan Bogdanovic: day to day (knee), Skylar Mays: day to day (illness).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.