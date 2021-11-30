Young, Atlanta set for matchup with Indiana

TOP PERFORMERS: Malcolm Brogdon is averaging 20.7 points, 5.8 rebounds and 5.9 assists for the Pacers. Domantas Sabonis is averaging 16.0 points and 13.0 rebounds while shooting 51.9% over the past 10 games for Indiana.

Young is averaging 26 points and nine assists for the Hawks. John Collins is averaging 16.9 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.8 blocks over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pacers: 4-6, averaging 105.7 points, 46.4 rebounds, 24.1 assists, 6.7 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 103.3 points per game.

Hawks: 7-3, averaging 112.7 points, 45.4 rebounds, 24.9 assists, 7.1 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 103.6 points.

INJURIES: Pacers: Myles Turner: out (illness), T.J. Warren: out (foot).

Hawks: De'Andre Hunter: out (wrist), Onyeka Okongwu: out (shoulder).

