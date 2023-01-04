ajc logo
Young, Atlanta set for matchup against Sacramento

Georgia News
By The Associated Press
30 minutes ago
Trae Young leads Atlanta into a matchup against Sacramento averaging 27.5 points per game

Atlanta Hawks (17-20, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (20-16, fifth in the Western Conference)

Sacramento, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Kings -1.5; over/under is 244.5

BOTTOM LINE: Trae Young leads Atlanta into a matchup with Sacramento. He currently ranks ninth in the league scoring 27.5 points per game.

The Kings are 11-7 on their home court. Sacramento ranks ninth in the Western Conference shooting 35.5% from deep, led by Richaun Holmes shooting 66.7% from 3-point range.

The Hawks are 6-12 in road games. Atlanta ranks third in the Eastern Conference scoring 52.3 points per game in the paint led by Clint Capela averaging 10.8.

The two teams square off for the second time this season. The Hawks defeated the Kings 115-106 in their last meeting on Nov. 24. Young led the Hawks with 35 points, and Malik Monk led the Kings with 27 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Domantas Sabonis is averaging 18.7 points, 12.4 rebounds and 6.7 assists for the Kings. Keegan Murray is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

Young averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawks, scoring 27.5 points while shooting 30.8% from beyond the arc. Dejounte Murray is shooting 45.6% and averaging 15.6 points over the past 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 6-4, averaging 119.4 points, 41.6 rebounds, 26.1 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.3 points per game.

Hawks: 3-7, averaging 119.9 points, 43.8 rebounds, 25.6 assists, 6.5 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 121.9 points.

INJURIES: Kings: None listed.

Hawks: Clint Capela: out (calf).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

