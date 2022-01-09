Young, Atlanta set for matchup against Los Angeles

The Hawks are 9-12 in road games. Atlanta has an 11-10 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reggie Jackson is scoring 16.4 points per game with 3.4 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Clippers. Marcus Morris is averaging 22.3 points and 6.5 rebounds while shooting 46.2% over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Young is averaging 28.3 points and 9.6 assists for the Hawks. Cameron Reddish is averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Clippers: 3-7, averaging 102.5 points, 43.2 rebounds, 22.0 assists, 7.3 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.7 points per game.

Hawks: 3-7, averaging 111.1 points, 44.4 rebounds, 23.7 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.5 points.

INJURIES: Clippers: Isaiah Hartenstein: out (ankle), Paul George: out (elbow), Kawhi Leonard: out (right knee), Luke Kennard: out (health protocols), Jason Preston: out (foot).

Hawks: Gorgui Dieng: out (health protocols), Jalen Johnson: day to day (calf), De'Andre Hunter: out (wrist), Clint Capela: day to day (ankle), Solomon Hill: out for season (hamstring).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.