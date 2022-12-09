Young, Atlanta set for matchup against Houston

The teams play for the second time this season. In the last matchup on Oct. 19 the Hawks won 117-107 led by 24 points from John Collins, while Kevin Porter Jr. scored 21 points for the Rockets.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Green is scoring 21.0 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the Rockets. Porter is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Houston.

Young is shooting 31.7% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawks, while averaging 27.6 points and 9.4 assists. Dejounte Murray is shooting 43.6% and averaging 20.2 points over the past 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 2-8, averaging 107.8 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.5 points per game.

Hawks: 6-4, averaging 113.6 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.4 points.

INJURIES: Rockets: Bruno Fernando: out (knee), Jae'Sean Tate: out (ankle).

Hawks: Bogdan Bogdanovic: out (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.