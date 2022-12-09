ajc logo
Young, Atlanta set for matchup against Houston

By The Associated Press
41 minutes ago
Trae Young leads Atlanta into a matchup with Houston averaging 27.6 points per game

Atlanta Hawks (11-7, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (3-14, 15th in the Western Conference)

Houston; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks take on the Houston Rockets. Young is ninth in the NBA averaging 27.6 points per game.

The Rockets are 1-5 in home games. Houston is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Hawks have gone 4-4 away from home. Atlanta is seventh in the league scoring 53.1 points per game in the paint led by Young averaging 10.2.

The teams play for the second time this season. In the last matchup on Oct. 19 the Hawks won 117-107 led by 24 points from John Collins, while Kevin Porter Jr. scored 21 points for the Rockets.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Green is scoring 21.0 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the Rockets. Porter is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Houston.

Young is shooting 31.7% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawks, while averaging 27.6 points and 9.4 assists. Dejounte Murray is shooting 43.6% and averaging 20.2 points over the past 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 2-8, averaging 107.8 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.5 points per game.

Hawks: 6-4, averaging 113.6 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.4 points.

INJURIES: Rockets: Bruno Fernando: out (knee), Jae'Sean Tate: out (ankle).

Hawks: Bogdan Bogdanovic: out (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Resignations, new chair amid shakeup on MARTA Board
