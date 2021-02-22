Young, Atlanta set for matchup against Cleveland

The two teams matchup for the second time this season. The Cavaliers defeated the Hawks 96-91 in their last matchup on Jan. 2. Collin Sexton led Cleveland with 27 points, and De'Andre Hunter paced Atlanta scoring 17 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cedi Osman leads the Cavaliers with 2.0 made 3-pointers, and is averaging 11.3 points while shooting 33% from beyond the arc. Darius Garland is averaging 16.5 points and 5.3 assists over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

Young has shot 43.9% and is averaging 26.9 points for the Hawks. Kevin Huerter is averaging 4.4 assists and 12.5 points over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 0-10, averaging 103.4 points, 40.7 rebounds, 22.9 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 124.3 points on 53.8% shooting.

Hawks: 3-7, averaging 114.9 points, 42.3 rebounds, 25.1 assists, seven steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.6 points on 49.6% shooting.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Larry Nance Jr.: out (finger), Taurean Prince: out (ankle), Matthew Dellavedova: out (appendicitis), Andre Drummond: out (not with team), Kevin Love: out (calf).

Hawks: De'Andre Hunter: out (right knee), Kris Dunn: out (right ankle), Bogdan Bogdanovic: out (knee), Rajon Rondo: out (back).

