Young and the Hawks visit Philadelphia to begin Eastern Conference semifinals

The 76ers have gone 31-11 against Eastern Conference teams. Philadelphia is 25-8 against opponents below .500.

The Hawks are 24-18 in Eastern Conference play. Atlanta ranks seventh in the Eastern Conference scoring 47.8 points per game in the paint led by Clint Capela averaging 13.1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ben Simmons leads the 76ers with 6.9 assists and scores 14.3 points per game. Tobias Harris is averaging 20 points and 7.2 rebounds while shooting 43.1% over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Capela leads the Hawks with 14.3 rebounds and averages 15.2 points. Young is averaging 27.3 points and 3.5 rebounds while shooting 45.7% over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

DURING THE PLAYOFFS: 76ers: Averaging 124 points, 44.8 rebounds, 26.6 assists, 8.6 steals and 7.2 blocks per game while shooting 51.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110 points on 45.8% shooting.

Hawks: Averaging 104 points, 44.2 rebounds, 20.6 assists, 4.8 steals and 6.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 97 points on 39.8% shooting.

INJURIES: 76ers: Joel Embiid: day to day (knee).

Hawks: Cam Reddish: out (achilles), Brandon Goodwin: out for season (illness).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.