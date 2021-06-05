ajc logo
X

Young and the Hawks visit Philadelphia to begin Eastern Conference semifinals

Georgia News | 19 minutes ago
By The Associated Press
The Philadelphia 76ers host the Atlanta Hawks to begin the Eastern Conference second round

Atlanta Hawks (41-31, fifth in the Eastern Conference during the regular season) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (49-23, first in the Eastern Conference during the regular season)

Philadelphia; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: 76ers -2.5; over/under is 220.5

EASTERN CONFERENCE SECOND ROUND: 76ers host first series matchup

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia 76ers host the Atlanta Hawks to start the Eastern Conference second round. Philadelphia went 2-1 against Atlanta during the regular season. The 76ers won the last regular season meeting 126-104 on April 30. Dwight Howard scored 19 points to lead Philadelphia to the win and Trae Young scored 32 points in defeat for Atlanta.

The 76ers have gone 31-11 against Eastern Conference teams. Philadelphia is 25-8 against opponents below .500.

The Hawks are 24-18 in Eastern Conference play. Atlanta ranks seventh in the Eastern Conference scoring 47.8 points per game in the paint led by Clint Capela averaging 13.1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ben Simmons leads the 76ers with 6.9 assists and scores 14.3 points per game. Tobias Harris is averaging 20 points and 7.2 rebounds while shooting 43.1% over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Capela leads the Hawks with 14.3 rebounds and averages 15.2 points. Young is averaging 27.3 points and 3.5 rebounds while shooting 45.7% over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

DURING THE PLAYOFFS: 76ers: Averaging 124 points, 44.8 rebounds, 26.6 assists, 8.6 steals and 7.2 blocks per game while shooting 51.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110 points on 45.8% shooting.

Hawks: Averaging 104 points, 44.2 rebounds, 20.6 assists, 4.8 steals and 6.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 97 points on 39.8% shooting.

INJURIES: 76ers: Joel Embiid: day to day (knee).

Hawks: Cam Reddish: out (achilles), Brandon Goodwin: out for season (illness).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top