Young and the Hawks visit Milwaukee to start Eastern Conference finals

The Bucks have gone 30-12 against Eastern Conference teams. Milwaukee has a 29-12 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Hawks are 24-18 in conference games. Atlanta scores 113.7 points and has outscored opponents by 2.3 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Khris Middleton leads the Bucks averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers, and is scoring 20.4 points per game while shooting 41.4% from beyond the arc. Antetokounmpo is averaging 29.1 points and 13.2 rebounds while shooting 55.2% over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

Trae Young leads the Hawks averaging 9.4 assists while scoring 25.3 points per game. John Collins is averaging 15.5 points and 9.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

DURING THE PLAYOFFS: Bucks: Averaging 107.9 points, 51.8 rebounds, 21.2 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 102.3 points on 43.3% shooting.

Hawks: Averaging 106.3 points, 43.1 rebounds, 20.0 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105 points on 44.7% shooting.

INJURIES: Bucks: Jordan Nwora: day to day (thigh), Donte DiVincenzo: out for season (foot).

Hawks: De'Andre Hunter: out for season (knee), Cam Reddish: out (achilles), Brandon Goodwin: out for season (illness).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.