Young and the Hawks take on the Suns

The two teams square off for the second time this season. The Suns defeated the Hawks 121-117 in their last meeting on Nov. 7. Devin Booker led the Suns with 38 points, and Young led the Hawks with 31 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Young is averaging 27.7 points and 9.3 assists for the Hawks. De'Andre Hunter is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

Booker is averaging 25.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.3 assists for the Suns. Chris Paul is averaging 18.4 points over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 7-3, averaging 116.2 points, 41.3 rebounds, 26.6 assists, 7.2 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.9 points per game.

Suns: 10-0, averaging 118.0 points, 46.5 rebounds, 27.7 assists, 7.9 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 50.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.4 points.

INJURIES: Hawks: Trae Young: day to day (shoulder).

Suns: Abdel Nader: out (knee), Dario Saric: out (knee), Frank Kaminsky: out (knee), Cameron Payne: out (wrist), Landry Shamet: out (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.