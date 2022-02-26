Young and the Hawks take on the Raptors

The Raptors are 21-15 against Eastern Conference opponents. Toronto is ninth in the Eastern Conference scoring 108.4 points per game and is shooting 44.3%.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Raptors won the last matchup 125-114 on Feb. 5, with Pascal Siakam scoring 33 points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Young is scoring 27.6 points per game with 3.9 rebounds and 9.3 assists for the Hawks. Bogdan Bogdanovic is averaging 17.4 points and 4.3 rebounds while shooting 47.4% over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

Siakam is scoring 21.6 points per game with 8.5 rebounds and 5.1 assists for the Raptors. Gary Trent Jr. is averaging 20.9 points and 2.3 rebounds while shooting 44.3% over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 4-6, averaging 114.3 points, 44.4 rebounds, 25.1 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.9 points per game.

Raptors: 7-3, averaging 112.9 points, 44.2 rebounds, 21.6 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.5 points.

INJURIES: Hawks: John Collins: out (foot), De'Andre Hunter: day to day (illness), Lou Williams: out (hip).

Raptors: Fred VanVleet: day to day (knee), OG Anunoby: out (finger).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.