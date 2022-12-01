ajc logo
Young and the Hawks take on the Nuggets

Georgia News
By The Associated Press
6 hours ago
Trae Young leads Atlanta into a matchup with Denver averaging 27.8 points per game

Denver Nuggets (14-7, second in the Western Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (12-10, sixth in the Eastern Conference)

Atlanta; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Trae Young leads Atlanta into a matchup with Denver. He currently ranks 10th in the league scoring 27.8 points per game.

The Hawks have gone 7-4 at home. Atlanta is fourth in the Eastern Conference in rebounding with 44.6 rebounds. Clint Capela leads the Hawks with 12.1 boards.

The Nuggets are 8-5 on the road. Denver is sixth in the league scoring 16.0 fast break points per game led by Michael Porter Jr. averaging 3.7.

TOP PERFORMERS: Young is scoring 27.8 points per game with 2.9 rebounds and 9.6 assists for the Hawks. Dejounte Murray is averaging 21 points, 5.7 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 1.7 steals over the past 10 games for Atlanta.

Nikola Jokic is scoring 22.7 points per game and averaging 9.8 rebounds for the Nuggets. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Denver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 4-6, averaging 111.8 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.1 points per game.

Nuggets: 6-4, averaging 114.0 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.7 points.

INJURIES: Hawks: Jalen Johnson: out (ankle), Bogdan Bogdanovic: out (knee), Justin Holiday: out (health and safety protocols).

Nuggets: Michael Porter Jr.: out (heel), Collin Gillespie: out (leg), Jeff Green: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

