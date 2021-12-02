Young and the Hawks take on the 76ers

The 76ers have gone 6-7 against Eastern Conference opponents. Philadelphia has a 6-7 record against teams over .500.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The 76ers won the last meeting on Oct. 30. Tobias Harris scored 22 points to help lead the 76ers to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Young averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawks, scoring 26.3 points while shooting 38.8% from beyond the arc. John Collins is averaging 16.5 points and 7.7 rebounds over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

Andre Drummond is averaging 6.6 points and 10.7 rebounds for the 76ers. Seth Curry is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 8-2, averaging 114.3 points, 46.3 rebounds, 25.1 assists, 6.9 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 103.7 points per game.

76ers: 3-7, averaging 102.7 points, 43.5 rebounds, 21.7 assists, 8.2 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.5 points.

INJURIES: Hawks: Cam Reddish: out (wrist), De'Andre Hunter: out (wrist), Bogdan Bogdanovic: out (ankle), Onyeka Okongwu: out (shoulder).

76ers: Ben Simmons: out (back), Grant Riller: out (shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.