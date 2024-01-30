Young and the Hawks take on Davis and the Lakers

BOTTOM LINE: Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks host the Los Angeles Lakers in a non-conference matchup.

The Hawks are 9-13 on their home court. Atlanta is fifth in the Eastern Conference in rebounding with 44.8 rebounds. Clint Capela paces the Hawks with 10.4 boards.

The Lakers are 7-16 on the road. Los Angeles has a 9-16 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Hawks are shooting 46.3% from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point lower than the 47.3% the Lakers allow to opponents. The Hawks average 116.1 points per game, 7.2 fewer points than the 123.3 the Hawks allow.

TOP PERFORMERS: Young is averaging 27 points and 10.8 assists for the Hawks. Dejounte Murray is averaging 20.7 points, 6.1 rebounds and 4.8 assists over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

Anthony Davis is averaging 24.9 points, 12.1 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 2.3 blocks for the Lakers. D'Angelo Russell is averaging 26.2 points and 6.2 assists over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 4-6, averaging 111.4 points, 44.1 rebounds, 24.7 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.9 points per game.

Lakers: 5-5, averaging 124.0 points, 41.6 rebounds, 30.6 assists, 8.3 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 51.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 125.2 points.

INJURIES: Hawks: De'Andre Hunter: day to day (knee), Bruno Fernando: out (back), Dejounte Murray: day to day (hamstring), Mouhamed Gueye: out (back), Vit Krejci: out (shoulder).

Lakers: Cam Reddish: out (ankle), Gabe Vincent: out (knee).

