Young and the Hawks play the Heat

TOP PERFORMERS: Young averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawks, scoring 28.0 points while shooting 37.0% from beyond the arc. Cameron Reddish is shooting 39.5% and averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

Kyle Lowry is averaging 13.7 points and 8.4 assists for the Heat. Tyler Herro is averaging 21.6 points and 4.6 assists over the past 10 games for Miami.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 3-7, averaging 108.9 points, 44.6 rebounds, 23.4 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.8 points per game.

Heat: 7-3, averaging 112.1 points, 46.8 rebounds, 26.3 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.2 points.

INJURIES: Hawks: Gorgui Dieng: out (health protocols), De'Andre Hunter: out (wrist), Cam Reddish: day to day (ankle), Lou Williams: day to day (undisclosed), Clint Capela: day to day (ankle), Solomon Hill: out for season (hamstring).

Heat: Victor Oladipo: out (right knee), Marcus Garrett: day to day (conditioning), Dewayne Dedmon: out (knee), Markieff Morris: out (health and safety protocols), KZ Okpala: out (wrist), Jimmy Butler: day to day (ankle), Bam Adebayo: out (thumb).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.