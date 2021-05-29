Young and the Hawks host New York with 2-1 series lead

The Knicks are 25-17 in Eastern Conference play. New York is 37-15 when scoring more than 100 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Young is averaging 25.3 points and 9.4 assists for the Hawks. Bogdan Bogdanovic is averaging 19.2 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 47.9% over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

Julius Randle leads the Knicks averaging 24.1 points while adding 10.2 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game. Rose is averaging 17.8 points and 4.2 assists over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 8-2, averaging 117.3 points, 46.5 rebounds, 25.2 assists, 6.2 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.8 points on 43.6% shooting.

Knicks: 5-5, averaging 102.3 points, 45.6 rebounds, 20.4 assists, 5.7 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.5 points on 42.6% shooting.

INJURIES: Hawks: Cam Reddish: out (achilles), Brandon Goodwin: out for season (illness).

Knicks: Mitchell Robinson: out (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.