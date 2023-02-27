Young and the Hawks face the Wizards

TOP PERFORMERS: Young averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawks, scoring 27.0 points while shooting 32.6% from beyond the arc. Dejounte Murray is averaging 20.9 points, 5.5 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games for Atlanta.

Monte Morris is averaging 10.4 points and 5.3 assists for the Wizards. Porzingis is averaging 18.6 points and 5.7 rebounds while shooting 51.6% over the past 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 6-4, averaging 120.7 points, 45.8 rebounds, 26.7 assists, 6.9 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.7 points per game.

Wizards: 4-6, averaging 113.2 points, 41.1 rebounds, 25.6 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 50.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.9 points.

INJURIES: Hawks: None listed.

Wizards: Kristaps Porzingis: day to day (knee), Monte Morris: day to day (back).

