X
Dark Mode Toggle

Young and the Hawks face the Wizards

Georgia News
By The Associated Press
22 minutes ago
Trae Young leads Atlanta into a matchup against Washington averaging 27.0 points per game

Washington Wizards (28-32, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (31-30, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

Atlanta; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Trae Young leads Atlanta into a matchup against Washington. He's ninth in the NBA averaging 27.0 points per game.

The Hawks are 5-5 against the rest of their division. Atlanta is second in the Eastern Conference scoring 116.9 points while shooting 48.0% from the field.

The Wizards are 15-19 in Eastern Conference play. Washington is fifth in the Eastern Conference with 43.9 rebounds per game led by Kristaps Porzingis averaging 8.6.

TOP PERFORMERS: Young averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawks, scoring 27.0 points while shooting 32.6% from beyond the arc. Dejounte Murray is averaging 20.9 points, 5.5 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games for Atlanta.

Monte Morris is averaging 10.4 points and 5.3 assists for the Wizards. Porzingis is averaging 18.6 points and 5.7 rebounds while shooting 51.6% over the past 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 6-4, averaging 120.7 points, 45.8 rebounds, 26.7 assists, 6.9 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.7 points per game.

Wizards: 4-6, averaging 113.2 points, 41.1 rebounds, 25.6 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 50.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.9 points.

INJURIES: Hawks: None listed.

Wizards: Kristaps Porzingis: day to day (knee), Monte Morris: day to day (back).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Editors' Picks

Credit: jeff-schultz

Hawks hire Quin Snyder as head coach5h ago

Credit: Homerville Police Dept.

GBI arrests South Ga. police chief; command staff resigns after interim placed
10h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Black hairstyles take a stand against white beauty standards
11h ago

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Braden Shewmake’s newborn son gives him perspective on baseball
9h ago

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Braden Shewmake’s newborn son gives him perspective on baseball
9h ago

Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

Why The Atlanta Journal-Constitution will no longer run ‘Dilbert’
The Latest
Kitley scores 29, No. 9 Virginia Tech women top Georgia Tech
3h ago
The Atlanta Hawks have hired Quin Snyder as their new coach, replacing the fired Nate...
6h ago
Jimmy Carter’s Maranatha church ponders future as membership shrinks
9h ago
Featured

Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

'Everything Everywhere All at Once' dominates at SAG Awards
2h ago
Lo Jelks, Atlanta’s first Black television reporter, dead at 83
15h ago
Pandemic in Georgia: 3 years later, it’s not just the virus that’s changing
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top