Young and the Hawks face the Warriors

By The Associated Press
59 minutes ago
Trae Young leads Atlanta into a matchup against Golden State averaging 28.1 points per game

Golden State Warriors (48-25, third in the Western Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (36-37, 10th in the Eastern Conference)

Atlanta; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Trae Young leads Atlanta into a matchup with Golden State. He's fourth in the NBA averaging 28.1 points per game.

The Hawks have gone 23-14 at home. Atlanta is the worst team in the Eastern Conference scoring 9.3 fast break points per game.

The Warriors have gone 19-16 away from home. Golden State is eighth in the league in 3-point percentage, shooting 36.2% as a team from deep this season. Andrew Wiggins leads them shooting 39.7% from 3-point range.

The two teams square off for the second time this season. The Warriors defeated the Hawks 127-113 in their last meeting on Nov. 9. Stephen Curry led the Warriors with 50 points, and Young led the Hawks with 28 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Clint Capela is averaging 10.6 points and 11.8 rebounds for the Hawks. Young is averaging 3.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

Curry averages 4.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Warriors, scoring 25.5 points while shooting 38.0% from beyond the arc. Jordan Poole is averaging 25.9 points and 5.2 assists over the past 10 games for Golden State.

LAST 10 GAMES:

INJURIES: Hawks: Lou Williams: out (personal), Danilo Gallinari: out (achilles), John Collins: out (finger/foot), Skylar Mays: out (illness).

Warriors: Andre Iguodala: out (back), Otto Porter Jr.: out (rest), Klay Thompson: out (rest), Stephen Curry: out (foot), James Wiseman: out (knee), Draymond Green: out (rest).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

