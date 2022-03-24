Young and the Hawks face the Warriors

The two teams square off for the second time this season. The Warriors defeated the Hawks 127-113 in their last meeting on Nov. 9. Stephen Curry led the Warriors with 50 points, and Young led the Hawks with 28 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Clint Capela is averaging 10.6 points and 11.8 rebounds for the Hawks. Young is averaging 3.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

Curry averages 4.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Warriors, scoring 25.5 points while shooting 38.0% from beyond the arc. Jordan Poole is averaging 25.9 points and 5.2 assists over the past 10 games for Golden State.

LAST 10 GAMES:

INJURIES: Hawks: Lou Williams: out (personal), Danilo Gallinari: out (achilles), John Collins: out (finger/foot), Skylar Mays: out (illness).

Warriors: Andre Iguodala: out (back), Otto Porter Jr.: out (rest), Klay Thompson: out (rest), Stephen Curry: out (foot), James Wiseman: out (knee), Draymond Green: out (rest).

