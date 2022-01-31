Young and the Hawks face the Raptors

The Raptors are 16-14 in conference matchups. Toronto is fifth in the league scoring 15.4 fast break points per game led by OG Anunoby averaging 3.1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Clint Capela is averaging 11.4 points and 12.4 rebounds for the Hawks. Young is averaging 26.7 points over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

Pascal Siakam is averaging 21 points, 8.4 rebounds and 5.2 assists for the Raptors. Fred VanVleet is averaging 4.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 7-3, averaging 115.3 points, 40.4 rebounds, 25.8 assists, 7.4 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.8 points per game.

Raptors: 4-6, averaging 105.0 points, 44.4 rebounds, 22.2 assists, 9.7 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.7 points.

INJURIES: Hawks: None listed.

Raptors: Khem Birch: out (nose), Goran Dragic: out (personal).

