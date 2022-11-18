ajc logo
Young and the Hawks face the Raptors

By The Associated Press
41 minutes ago
Trae Young leads Atlanta into a matchup against Toronto averaging 26.9 points per game

Toronto Raptors (9-7, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (9-6, third in the Eastern Conference)

Atlanta; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks square off against the Toronto Raptors. Young currently ranks 10th in the NBA averaging 26.9 points per game.

The Hawks are 7-5 in Eastern Conference games. Atlanta is third in the Eastern Conference with 15.8 fast break points per game led by Young averaging 3.6.

The Raptors are 7-5 against Eastern Conference opponents. Toronto averages 111.9 points and has outscored opponents by 2.8 points per game.

The two teams play for the second time this season. The Raptors defeated the Hawks 139-109 in their last matchup on Oct. 31. Pascal Siakam led the Raptors with 31 points, and Dejounte Murray led the Hawks with 20 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Clint Capela is averaging 11.1 points and 11.6 rebounds for the Hawks. Young is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

OG Anunoby is averaging 18.3 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.5 steals for the Raptors. Gary Trent Jr. is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 5-5, averaging 113.1 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.3 points per game.

Raptors: 6-4, averaging 116.2 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.9 points.

INJURIES: Hawks: Bogdan Bogdanovic: out (knee).

Raptors: Otto Porter Jr.: day to day (toe), Pascal Siakam: out (adductor), Gary Trent Jr.: day to day (hip), Precious Achiuwa: out (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Bears' Justin Fields returns to present Falcons with a major challenge
OPINION: One last win for House Speaker David Ralston
