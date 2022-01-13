Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Young and the Hawks face the Heat

Georgia News
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
Trae Young leads Atlanta into a matchup with Miami averaging 27.7 points per game

Atlanta Hawks (17-23, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Miami Heat (26-15, third in the Eastern Conference)

Miami; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks visit the Miami Heat. Young ranks fourth in the NBA averaging 27.7 points per game.

The Heat are 17-7 in Eastern Conference games. Miami is second in the Eastern Conference shooting 37.6% from deep, led by Dewayne Dedmon shooting 60.0% from 3-point range.

The Hawks are 4-4 against Southeast Division teams. Atlanta has a 7-17 record against opponents over .500.

The teams square off for the second time this season. In the last meeting on Jan. 13 the Heat won 115-91 led by 21 points from Tyler Herro, while John Collins scored 16 points for the Hawks.

TOP PERFORMERS: Herro is averaging 20.7 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.1 assists for the Heat. Jimmy Butler is averaging 24.4 points over the last 10 games for Miami.

Young is shooting 36.5% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawks, while averaging 27.7 points and 9.4 assists. Cameron Reddish is shooting 37.4% and averaging 11.9 points over the past 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Heat: 8-2, averaging 114.6 points, 48.3 rebounds, 26.8 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.3 points per game.

Hawks: 3-7, averaging 108.2 points, 43.5 rebounds, 23.3 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.9 points.

INJURIES: Heat: Victor Oladipo: out (right knee), Marcus Garrett: out (conditioning), Markieff Morris: out (health and safety protocols), KZ Okpala: out (wrist), Jimmy Butler: out (ankle), Bam Adebayo: out (thumb).

Hawks: Jalen Johnson: out (ankle), Cam Reddish: out (ankle), Clint Capela: out (ankle), Solomon Hill: out for season (hamstring).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Shanahan, Quinn bring painful past to 49ers-Cowboys meeting
2h ago
GA Lottery
4h ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Fantasy 5' game
4h ago
Investigations
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top