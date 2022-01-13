Young and the Hawks face the Heat

The teams square off for the second time this season. In the last meeting on Jan. 13 the Heat won 115-91 led by 21 points from Tyler Herro, while John Collins scored 16 points for the Hawks.

TOP PERFORMERS: Herro is averaging 20.7 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.1 assists for the Heat. Jimmy Butler is averaging 24.4 points over the last 10 games for Miami.

Young is shooting 36.5% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawks, while averaging 27.7 points and 9.4 assists. Cameron Reddish is shooting 37.4% and averaging 11.9 points over the past 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Heat: 8-2, averaging 114.6 points, 48.3 rebounds, 26.8 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.3 points per game.

Hawks: 3-7, averaging 108.2 points, 43.5 rebounds, 23.3 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.9 points.

INJURIES: Heat: Victor Oladipo: out (right knee), Marcus Garrett: out (conditioning), Markieff Morris: out (health and safety protocols), KZ Okpala: out (wrist), Jimmy Butler: out (ankle), Bam Adebayo: out (thumb).

Hawks: Jalen Johnson: out (ankle), Cam Reddish: out (ankle), Clint Capela: out (ankle), Solomon Hill: out for season (hamstring).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.