Young and the Hawks face the Bulls

Georgia News
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
Trae Young leads Atlanta into a matchup against Chicago averaging 27.5 points per game

Chicago Bulls (11-14, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (13-13, seventh in the Eastern Conference)

Atlanta; Sunday, 6:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Hawks -2.5; over/under is 227.5

BOTTOM LINE: Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks host the Chicago Bulls. Young currently ranks ninth in the NBA scoring 27.5 points per game.

The Hawks are 9-10 against Eastern Conference opponents. Atlanta is 7-6 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Bulls are 9-6 in conference play. Chicago is eighth in the Eastern Conference allowing just 112.9 points while holding opponents to 47.6% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Young is averaging 27.5 points and 9.5 assists for the Hawks. Dejounte Murray is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

DeMar DeRozan is scoring 25.6 points per game and averaging 4.7 rebounds for the Bulls. Zach LaVine is averaging 19.5 points and 4.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 3-7, averaging 109.9 points, 41.7 rebounds, 22.1 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.9 points per game.

Bulls: 5-5, averaging 116.3 points, 43.2 rebounds, 25.7 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.5 points.

INJURIES:

Bulls: Alex Caruso: day to day (back), Lonzo Ball: out (knee), Javonte Green: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

