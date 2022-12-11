Young and the Hawks face the Bulls

The Bulls are 9-6 in conference play. Chicago is eighth in the Eastern Conference allowing just 112.9 points while holding opponents to 47.6% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Young is averaging 27.5 points and 9.5 assists for the Hawks. Dejounte Murray is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

DeMar DeRozan is scoring 25.6 points per game and averaging 4.7 rebounds for the Bulls. Zach LaVine is averaging 19.5 points and 4.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 3-7, averaging 109.9 points, 41.7 rebounds, 22.1 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.9 points per game.

Bulls: 5-5, averaging 116.3 points, 43.2 rebounds, 25.7 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.5 points.

INJURIES:

Bulls: Alex Caruso: day to day (back), Lonzo Ball: out (knee), Javonte Green: out (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.