Young and Tatum clash in Atlanta-Boston matchup

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Hawks won 110-99 in the last matchup on Nov. 18.

TOP PERFORMERS: Young is shooting 45.3% and averaging 27.7 points for the Hawks. Kevin Huerter is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

Tatum is shooting 42.7% and averaging 26.0 points for the Celtics. Jaylen Brown is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 5-5, averaging 112.7 points, 40.9 rebounds, 25.6 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.5 points per game.

Celtics: 7-3, averaging 108.7 points, 48.0 rebounds, 24.5 assists, 6.6 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 97.0 points.

INJURIES: Hawks: None listed.

Celtics: PJ Dozier: out (acl), Bol Bol: out (foot).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.