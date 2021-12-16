Young and Jokic clash in Atlanta-Denver matchup

The teams square off for the second time this season. In the last matchup on Nov. 13 the Nuggets won 105-96 led by 23 points from Aaron Gordon, while Young scored 30 points for the Hawks.

TOP PERFORMERS: Young averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawks, scoring 27.0 points while shooting 38.3% from beyond the arc. John Collins is averaging 17.1 points and 7.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

Will Barton is shooting 38.2% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Nuggets, while averaging 16 points and 4.2 assists. Jokic is shooting 58.2% and averaging 26.9 points over the last 10 games for Denver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 5-5, averaging 114.6 points, 45.6 rebounds, 24.7 assists, 7.4 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.8 points per game.

Nuggets: 5-5, averaging 112.0 points, 39.1 rebounds, 28.7 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.7 points.

INJURIES: Hawks: De'Andre Hunter: out (wrist), Bogdan Bogdanovic: out (ankle), Onyeka Okongwu: out (shoulder), Solomon Hill: out for season (hamstring).

Nuggets: PJ Dozier: out (acl), JaMychal Green: out (ankle), Michael Porter Jr.: out for season (back), Austin Rivers: out (health and safety protocols), Jamal Murray: out (knee).

