Young and Fox clash in Atlanta-Sacramento matchup

Georgia News
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
Trae Young and De'Aaron Fox square off in a matchup of two of the league's top scorers when Atlanta and Sacramento take the court

Sacramento Kings (10-6, third in the Western Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (10-7, sixth in the Eastern Conference)

Atlanta; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Hawks -6; over/under is 239

BOTTOM LINE: Trae Young and De'Aaron Fox meet when Atlanta takes on Sacramento. Young ranks ninth in the NBA averaging 27.2 points per game and Fox ranks 10th in the league averaging 25.9 points per game.

The Hawks have gone 6-3 at home. Atlanta is fourth in the league with 16.4 fast break points per game led by Young averaging 3.9.

The Kings have gone 4-3 away from home. Sacramento ranks third in the Western Conference with 28.2 assists per game led by Fox averaging 6.4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Young is shooting 30.2% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawks, while averaging 27.2 points and 9.5 assists. Dejounte Murray is averaging 20.5 points, 6.1 rebounds, 7.3 assists and two steals over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

Fox is shooting 55.5% and averaging 25.9 points for the Kings. Kevin Huerter is averaging 3.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 6-4, averaging 113.3 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.7 points per game.

Kings: 8-2, averaging 124.8 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.9 points.

INJURIES: Hawks: Bogdan Bogdanovic: out (knee), De'Andre Hunter: day to day (illness).

Kings: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

