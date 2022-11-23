Young and Fox clash in Atlanta-Sacramento matchup

The Kings have gone 4-3 away from home. Sacramento ranks third in the Western Conference with 28.2 assists per game led by Fox averaging 6.4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Young is shooting 30.2% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawks, while averaging 27.2 points and 9.5 assists. Dejounte Murray is averaging 20.5 points, 6.1 rebounds, 7.3 assists and two steals over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

Fox is shooting 55.5% and averaging 25.9 points for the Kings. Kevin Huerter is averaging 3.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 6-4, averaging 113.3 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.7 points per game.

Kings: 8-2, averaging 124.8 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.9 points.

INJURIES: Hawks: Bogdan Bogdanovic: out (knee), De'Andre Hunter: day to day (illness).

Kings: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.