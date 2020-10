Young and depleted defense giving Vikings growing pains

Rookies Jeff Gladney and Cameron Dantzler started at the base cornerbacks for the third straight game, as injuries had Holton Hill and Kris Boyd on the inactive list. Mike Hughes, who'd been entering in the nickel defense and taking one of the outside spots with Gladney sliding inside to the slot, reinjured his neck in the second quarter. That left Harrison Hand, another rookie, as the only other available cornerback against Matt Ryan and the Falcons.

“We’ve been doing that pretty much all season, learning on the fly,” Harris said. “Stepping out on the field, it’s just about going to play, playing with supreme confidence, not worrying about the rest.”

Ryan passed for 371 yards and four touchdowns, two to seven-time Pro Bowl pick Julio Jones. The first score came on third-and-11 from the Minnesota 20, after the first of three interceptions thrown by Kirk Cousins gave the Falcons a short field. Dantzler got caught in an unfavorable position, allowing Jones to obtain outside leverage on him despite Smith lurking to his inside for help.

Jones tacked on a 40-yard touchdown in the third quarter, when Ryan was chased from the pocket on fourth-and-3 and floated a short throw to Jones in the split-second after Gladney crept forward toward the scrambling quarterback. The first-round draft pick slipped as he realized his mistake and tried to retreat, but Jones was already racing toward the end zone.

“I still think they’re going to be good players. It’s been a lot of learning by fire,” Zimmer said, adding: “We’ve just got to continue to get out there and compete and get that mindset.”

Jones had eight receptions for 137 yards as Ryan became the third 300-yard passer against the Vikings in six games this season.

“We respect their talents, but at the same time we take pride in our craft and the ability that we have,” Harris said. “To give up big plays is not what you want to do. It’s not the identity that we try to play with.”

This glaring inexperience in the secondary has been the headline of 2020 for the defense, if not the entire team, after cornerbacks Xavier Rhodes, Trae Waynes and Mackensie Alexander signed elsewhere in March. There's more to the story than that, though.

Linebacker Anthony Barr and defensive end Danielle Hunter, with six Pro Bowl selections between them, are both on injured reserve. Barr is done for the season with a torn pectoral muscle. Hunter might be too, mulling how to handle a neck injury suffered at the beginning of training camp.

Nose tackle Linval Joseph and defensive end Everson Griffen, both now playing elsewhere due to salary cap constraints, have been badly missed on the line after holding vital roles in the lineup since Zimmer's first year, 2014. Michael Pierce, who was signed to replace Joseph, opted out of the season to preserve his health during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I think we’ve got a bunch of great competitors and great dudes who want to win,” Smith said on Friday. “It’s not like people need that tough love, but you need to know how it is and that’s the reality of this profession. Especially playing defense these days. It’s hard. Accept it as that and rise to the occasion. Because when you win, it makes it that much better. I think once you get a taste of that winning you see how it’s infectious and how it rolls and how guys come together and play off one another and things like that. That’s when you can really start doing some good things.”

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley (18) runs from Minnesota Vikings cornerback Jeff Gladney (20) during an 8-yard touchdown reception during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn) Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II (21) runs from Minnesota Vikings cornerback Jeff Gladney (20) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) Credit: Charlie Neibergall Credit: Charlie Neibergall

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones (11) catches a pass over Minnesota Vikings cornerback Cameron Dantzler during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn) Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn

Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith (40) is tackled by Minnesota Vikings cornerback Cameron Dantzler after catching a pass during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn) Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn

Atlanta Falcons receiver Russell Gage (83) is tackled by Minnesota Vikings safety Harrison Smith (22) in the second quarter of an NFL football game in Minneapolis, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020. (Anthony Souffle/Star Tribune via AP) Credit: Carlos Gonzalez Credit: Carlos Gonzalez

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones catches a 20-yard touchdown pass ahead of Minnesota Vikings safety Harrison Smith (22) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn) Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn